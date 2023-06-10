Following are the top stories at 9.25 pm: NATION DEL15 DEF-INDIANNAVY-LD-MEGAMISSION **** India Navy conducts mega operation involving two aircraft carriers, over 35 combat planes New Delhi: In one of the biggest demonstrations of its combat prowess in recent years, the Indian Navy has carried out a mega operation in the Arabian sea that involved two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines and over 35 frontline planes amid China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean region. **** DEL34 3RDLD NCP **** Praful Patel, Supriya Sule made NCP working presidents New Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared his daughter Supriya Sule and former Union minister Praful Patel as working presidents of the party, marking a generational shift in the organisation and triggering speculation about sidelining nephew Ajit Pawar, who has displayed rebellious streaks in the past. **** DEL13 MHA-MN-PEACE COMMITTEE **** Govt sets up committee in Manipur to facilitate peace-making process New Delhi: The Centre has constituted a committee in Manipur headed by the governor to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogue between conflicting parties, the Union home ministry said on Saturday. **** DEL21 PURI-LD PETROL PRICES **** 'As we go along we will see what can be done', says Puri on reducing petroleum prices New Delhi: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that oil companies will be in a position to look at the issue of reducing petrol and diesel prices if the international crude cost remains stable and these firms have a good next quarter. **** DEL27 CONG-DEBT-2NDLD WHITE PAPER **** Cong claims India's debt under Modi govt risen to Rs 155 lakh crore, demands white paper on economy New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday alleged that India's debt has nearly ''tripled'' to Rs 155 lakh crore in the nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a white paper on the state of the economy. **** DEL20 CONG-MANIPUR **** PM betrayed Manipur, his stoic silence rubbing salt in wounds of people of state: Kharge New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ''stoic silence'' over the continued violence in Manipur, alleging he has ''betrayed'' the people of the state. **** BOM10 GJ-LD SHAH **** Doesn't suit any leader to criticise own country abroad: Shah slams Rahul; asks him to learn from his ancestors Patan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of criticising India and discussing its internal politics during his visits to foreign countries, and said the Congress leader should learn from his ancestors. **** DEL36 CHIDAMBARAM-LD BJP MP-LETTER **** BJP's response on Kharge's letter to Modi example of intolerance: Chidambaram New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed four BJP MPs from Karnataka for their undermining of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Odisha railway tragedy, saying it was another example of the ''absolute intolerance'' of the saffron party to any criticism. **** BOM17 IMD-CYCLONE-GUJARAT **** 'Biparjoy' likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in 12 hours, may spare Gujarat: IMD Ahmedabad: The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours but may not hit Gujarat as per the current forecast, an IMD official said on Saturday. **** CAL14 MN-2ND LD HIMANTA-BIREN **** Will report Manipur situation to Shah: Assam CM after meeting Biren Singh Imphal: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called on his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh here and said he will report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the ongoing situation in the trouble-torn state. **** CAL18 BANGLADESH-ELECTIONS **** Bangaldesh's Awami League govt wants all parties to join elections, rules out caretaker regime Kolkata: Bangladesh's Awami League-led regime would like all political parties to contest next year's parliamentary elections, but it would not go in for a caretaker government while conducting the polls as sought by principal opposition BNP, said its Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque. By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury. **** LEGAL LGM3 KA-HC-ABUSE OF LAW **** Best illustration of abuse of law: HC stays case by woman against husband, family Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka passed an interim order of stay on the complaint filed by a woman, alleging among other things, rape, by her husband with whom she lived for only one day. **** FOREIGN FGN8 UK-2NDLD JOHNSON **** Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker over Partygate report, claims he is victim of 'witch-hunt' London: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker, claiming he was the "victim of a witch-hunt", after being told by a parliamentary committee that he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street during his premiership. **** FGN17 NEPAL-PM-INDIA-HYDROPOWER **** India's commitment to import clean energy from Nepal opened 'new door' for hydropower development in South Asia: PM 'Prachanda' Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said India's commitment to import 10,000 MW of clean energy from Nepal in the next ten years has opened a ''new door'' for hydropower development in South Asia. SPORTS DEL33 WRESTLERS-PROTEST **** Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting Wrestlers Sonepat: The WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is using his influence to put sexual harassment victims under pressure and forcing them to change their statements, the protesting wrestlers alleged on Saturday, threatening to resume their stir if a strong action is not taken against him by June 15. **** .

