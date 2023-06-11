Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL32 PM-LD TRAINING CONCLAVE **** National Training Conclave: PM underlines importance of capacity building, ending silos New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said it is the responsibility of all government employees to boost the faith of people in the government system as he stressed the importance of capacity building, ending working in silos and enhancing service delivery. **** MDS12 AP-SHAH **** Shah tears into YSRCP govt in Andhra Pradesh; says it has done nothing but corruption Visakhapatnam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, saying it did only corruption and slammed it over the alleged farmer suicides in the state. **** DEL33 JK-LD SHINDE-POLLS **** Many parties getting together against Modi, but will fail again: Maharashtra CM Shinde Srinagar: Opposition parties are trying to come together for the 2024 polls but are unable to name a prime ministerial candidate, and will be defeated again as in the last two general elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday. **** MDS10 TN-LD SHAH **** In swipe at Congress and DMK, Shah dubs them '2G, 3G, 4G' parties Vellore: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress and DMK over dynasty politics and alleged corruption, calling them ''2G, 3G, 4G'' parties and said the time has come in Tamil Nadu to throw away these and give the power to a ''son of the soil''. **** DEL27 UP-WFI-3RD LD CHIEF **** Waiting for court verdict on wrestlers' row, will fight next polls: WFI chief Gonda (UP): BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, Sunday said he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Kaisarganj again and was awaiting the court's verdict to speak on the grapplers' stir. **** MDS11 KA-WOMAN-3RDLD FREE BUS TRAVEL **** Congress govt rolls out first poll guarantee with launch of free bus rides for women across Karnataka Bengaluru: Women in Karnataka can travel for free in government buses in the state from Sunday with the rollout of the first of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress -- the 'Shakti' scheme. **** DEL29 DEF-EXERCISE **** IAF, Army carry out joint exercise in central sector New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has carried out a joint exercise with the Indian Army in the central sector with deployment of multiple combat assets to check the operational readiness of the two forces. **** **** CAL16 MN-INTERNET-BAN-EXTENSION Manipur extends internet ban till June 15 Imphal: The Manipur government extended its ban on internet services till June 15. **** BOM18 MH-FADNAVIS-NCP **** Eyewash, nothing changed in NCP: Fadnavis on Supriya Sule's elevation Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday termed as an ''eyewash'' the recent change in Nationalist Congress Party's hierarchy wherein Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were made working presidents. **** BOM19 MH-SULE-NCP **** NCP believes in democracy: Supriya Sule on dynastic politics charge against party Pune: Amid Opposition's allegation that the NCP was indulging in dynastic politics, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, who was appointed the party's working president a day ago, on Sunday said she was proud of being the daughter of Sharad Pawar, and maintained that the party believed in democracy. **** BOM14 GJ-LD CYCLONE **** Guj prepares for impact as cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government is deploying NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas and will set up shelters in six districts as the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to make landfall between Kutch district and Pakistan's Karachi on June 15. **** CAL14 BH-LALU-LD BIRTHDAY **** Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate Patna: Undeterred by the sweltering heat, leaders and workers of the RJD in Bihar on Sunday celebrated the 76th birthday of Lalu Prasad, the party's founding president. **** LEGAL LGD5 DL-COURT-IMPRISONMENT-RAPE **** Man gets 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping mentally challenged girl New Delhi: A court here has sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged girl in 2018, recording the act and sharing the clip with other people. **** FOREIGN FGN24 PAK-INDIGO LD FLIGHT **** IndiGo flight enters Pakistan airspace amid bad weather, returns safely Islamabad: An IndiGo flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad entered Pakistan airspace due to bad weather and went up to Gujranwala before heading back to Indian airspace safely, the airline said on Sunday. **** FGN23 PAK-BILAWAL-IMRAN **** Imran Khan upset over losing powerful army's backing, claims Pakistan FM Bilawal Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that deposed prime minister Imran Khan is not against the army's interference in politics but is upset with the powerful establishment only because it is no longer supporting him, according to a media report. **** FGN10 UN-HAQQANI-TAPI **** Sirajuddin Haqqani reportedly seeking control of lucrative economic projects, including Afghan section of TAPI gas pipeline: UN report United Nations: Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani is reportedly seeking to take under his control the most promising economic projects, primarily the construction of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, a UN report has said. **** RHL

