Not even paper LPG cylinder can be made available at Rs 500: Union minister on MP Cong's poll promise

Union minister Rameswar Teli on Sunday took a dig at the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh over its poll promise of providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each, and said even a ''paper cylinder'' cannot be made available at this price. He was talking to reporters at Khargone. ''The Congress will make such announcements as it is not in the government. They will say this to come to power. I have seen their big posters promising an LPG cylinder at Rs 500. An empty cylinder costs around Rs 700-800. Not even a 'kagaz ka cylinder' (paper cylinder) will be available at Rs 500,'' the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has promised that his party would provide cooking gas cylinders to the poor families in the state at Rs 500 each if elected to power in the state, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end. Speaking about the rates of petroleum products, Teli said the fuel prices are different in each state due to the imposition of Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to bring these items under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime to bring uniformity.

''But some states like West Bengal and Delhi, who are members of the GST Council, opposed this proposal, which is why it could not be done. I am, however, hopeful that fuel prices would be brought under the purview of GST in the coming days,'' Teli said.

