Left Menu

Youth Cong, NSUI protest near Trivendra Rawat's residence for calling Godse patriot

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-06-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 19:38 IST
Youth Cong, NSUI protest near Trivendra Rawat's residence for calling Godse patriot
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress and NSUI workers tried to march to former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's residence here on Monday in protest against his recent remarks describing Nathu Ram Godse as a patriot.

However, police raised barricades and stopped them a few hundred metres before his residence.

They sat on a dharna there demanding an apology from Rawat.

''The killer of Mahatma Gandhi cannot be glorified. He can never be the country's hero,'' state Youth Congress president Sumit Bhullar said.

Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh last week, Rawat said he did not approve of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but described Godse as a patriot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023