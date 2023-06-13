Left Menu

Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit as Beijing seeks larger role in Mideast

In announcing the visit, Chinas Foreign Ministry said China was willing to help broker relations between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government that have deteriorated to the lowest level in recent years. The visit also comes after China hosted talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that resulted in the two restoring diplomatic relations.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-06-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 10:43 IST
Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit as Beijing seeks larger role in Mideast
Mahmoud Abbas Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • China

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas began a visit to China on Tuesday which comes as Beijing is seeking a larger role in Middle East politics and competing for energy resources. In announcing the visit, China's Foreign Ministry said China was willing to help broker relations between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government that has deteriorated to the lowest level in recent years. The ministry did not say who Abbas would meet in Beijing or give other details of his four-day visit.

Increased fighting over the last year between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank has resulted in the deadliest period of violence between the sides in years in that territory. The visit also comes after China hosted talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that resulted in the two restoring diplomatic relations. That development was seen as representing a diplomatic victory for China as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States as slowly withdrawing from the wider region. But it remains to be seen how far the reconciliation efforts between Iran and Saudi Arabia will progress. The rivalry dates to the 1979 revolution that toppled Iran's Western-backed monarchy, and in recent years the two countries have backed rival armed groups and political factions across the region. State broadcaster CCTV quoted Foreign Minister Qin Gang as saying that ''China supports the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel as soon as possible on the basis of the two-state solution,' and is willing to play an active role in this regard.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023