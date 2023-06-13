'Biden believes there is no better partner than India in this challenging 21st century': Senior administration official

President Joe Biden believes that there can be no better partner than India which plays an increasingly important role in every element of global politics, a senior official has said, giving an insight into the decision-making process of the administration to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22.

''The President believes that there is perhaps more upside in the US-India relationship than any other bilateral relationship for the United States on the planet. I also think he fully recognises as we look forward in the 21st century, ...if you have to build a partnership for this incredibly challenging period ..., there's no better partner than India,” a senior administration familiar with the planning of the high-profile visit told PTI on Monday.

Modi, 72, is only the third Indian Prime Minister to be invited by the US for an Official State visit.

He is also only the third foreign leader invited by President Biden, 80, reflecting on the significance given by him to the India-US relationship and his friendship with Modi. A lot of discussions went on inside the administration before it decided to extend an invitation to the prime minister.

“As you can imagine, there are a number of criteria that go into these decisions. There's quite a bit of competition, I think it'd be fair to say who should come on this visit. I think the reality is India plays an increasingly important role in every element of global politics,” commented the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, giving an insight into the decision-making process of the administration.

Further, the president enjoys his relationship with the prime minister.

“I think it would be fair to say that the President has gotten to know Prime Minister Modi through close association with him at the QUAD and a number of meetings in global engagements. And obviously... in Washington as well,” said the official.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia was set up in 2017 to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

Visuals that emerged from the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, reflected the close friendship between Biden and Modi. Both the leaders shared a tight hug as they greeted each other.

In May, the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting was held in Hiroshima.

The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union. The US, India, Japan and Australia are the members of the Quad grouping.

“I think what we're finding on so many issues, whether it's technology, it's climate change, and also defence, the United States and India share ever closer perspectives,” said the official.

Modi's visit to the US comes ahead of the G20 Summit being hosted by India in September.

After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Modi has made more than half a dozen trips to the United States for bilateral and multilateral meetings with all three American presidents, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and now Biden, but this is for the first time he has been invited for an official state visit, a privilege accorded to America's close friends and allies.

His last visit to Washington was in September 2021 at the invitation of President Biden for a bilateral meeting. He had also attended the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by Biden.

