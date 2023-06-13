Left Menu

Former Madhya Pradesh minister joins AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:10 IST
Former Madhya Pradesh minister joins AAP
  • Country:
  • India

Former Madhya Pradesh minister Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Tuesday in the presence of party MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders.

In his political career of more than four decades, Yadav was associated with various parties, including the Janata Party, Congress and the BJP.

He was a member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly thrice and served as a minister in the state during the Congress and BJP regimes.

Yadav was first elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1977 and then in 1993 and 2003.

''By joining AAP, Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav has strengthened our presence in Madhya Pradesh.... Together we will forge ahead with renewed vigour and determination, ensuring the Aam Aadmi Party's success in Madhya Pradesh and beyond,'' AAP MP Sanjay Singh said at the press conference.

Yadav thanked AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for taking him into the party fold and said, "I firmly believe that with the support of people, the Aam Aadmi Party will not only form the government in Madhya Pradesh but also make Arvind Kejriwal the Prime Minister after the next Lok Sabha elections.'' The AAP is gearing up to contest Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due to be held later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023