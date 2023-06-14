Left Menu

MP: Scindia supporter Baijnath Singh Yadav quits BJP, returns to Congress in election year

A day will come when only Scindia will remain in BJP, Arun Yadav claimed.Baijnath Singh Yadav and his supporters were offered Congress scarves by Nath in the presence of senior party leaders including Digvijaya Singh and others.Everyone knows what is happening in Madhya Pradesh under BJP.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:37 IST
MP: Scindia supporter Baijnath Singh Yadav quits BJP, returns to Congress in election year
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh BJP executive committee member Baijnath Singh Yadav, a loyalist of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the saffron party on Wednesday to return to the Congress fold, months ahead of the Assembly elections.

Yadav, who hails from Shivpuri, and his supporters, including 15 Janpad members, were welcomed by state unit Congress president Kamal Nath.

''Yadav had left Congress along with Scindia (in March 2020) and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But he was feeling suffocated there and finally returned to his parent party,'' former Union minister Arun Yadav told reporters.

Arun Yadav also claimed that several BJP workers and leaders are not happy with the party rule, especially because of rampant corruption, and they are in touch with Congress leaders including himself, Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

''They will join the Congress party at an appropriate time. Not only that but a majority of Congress leaders, who had joined BJP along with Scindia, would also return to their parent party. A day will come when only Scindia will remain in BJP,'' Arun Yadav claimed.

Baijnath Singh Yadav and his supporters were offered Congress scarves by Nath in the presence of senior party leaders including Digvijaya Singh and others.

''Everyone knows what is happening in Madhya Pradesh under BJP. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government are playing the politics of misleading people.

''As the Assembly polls are approaching, they have started remembering women, employees and anganwadi workers. The future of youth is insecure under BJP,'' Nath alleged apparently referring to the state government's outreach to various sections, including women and farmers, by announcing doles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023