Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Cong MLA speaks about Hindu Rashtra; party calls it 'personal views', says it swears by Constitution, secularism

A Congress legislator in Chhattisgarh reportedly spoke of the need for Hindus to unite so that Hindu Rashtra can be formed, prodding the ruling party to say the remarks were personal views and that it swore by the Constitution and secularism.Dharsiwa MLA Anita Yogendra Sharma reportedly made the appeal on Friday while addressing an event in Raipur to mark the birth anniversary of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.Wherever we are, be it in a village or any place we should pledge and talk for Hindus.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:29 IST
Chhattisgarh Cong MLA speaks about Hindu Rashtra; party calls it 'personal views', says it swears by Constitution, secularism
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress legislator in Chhattisgarh reportedly spoke of the need for Hindus to unite so that ''Hindu Rashtra'' can be formed, prodding the ruling party to say the remarks were ''personal views'' and that it swore by the Constitution and secularism.

Dharsiwa MLA Anita Yogendra Sharma reportedly made the appeal on Friday while addressing an event in Raipur to mark the birth anniversary of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

''Wherever we are, be it in a village or any place we should pledge and talk for Hindus. When we Hindus come together then only Hindu Rashtra can be created,'' she said in Chhattisgarhi language.

Reacting to the statement, Chhattisgarh state Congress communication head Sushil Anand Shukla said, ''The Congress party stands with the Constitution. It is firm on secularism that is mentioned in the Constitution drafted by leaders like Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru, Dr Rajendra Prasad”.

Asserting that what Sharma said was her ''personal views'', Shukla said the Congress welcomes every person's ideology, religion, opinion and differences.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters during the day, Sharma said her statement had been misinterpreted.

''I was only talking about the unity of people who live in the country,'' she claimed.

Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Kedar Gupta said if the Congress supports the Uniform Civil Code, which he claimed was in the pipeline, then ''Ram Rajya will prevail as the UCC will end the appeasement politics''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023