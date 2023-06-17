Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL24 JAISHANKAR-PM-US VISIT **** PM Modi's State Visit to US will have significant outcomes: EAM Jaishankar New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the US will have ''significant outcomes'', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. **** DEL18 PM-OPERATION GANGA-DOCU **** Operation Ganga indicates resolve to stand with our people: PM Modi on docu on evacuation of Indians from Ukraine New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian citizens from the war-torn Ukraine indicates the government's firm resolve to stand with its people no matter how daunting the challenge is. **** DEL43 LEGISLATORS-PM **** Legislators' collective efforts will help India scale remarkable heights of success: PM Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said collective efforts by legislators in sharing best practices in good governance will help India scale remarkable heights of success. **** BOM23 GJ-CYCLONE-SHAH **** No life lost during cyclone, it is a major achievement: Shah after visiting Kutch Bhuj (Guj): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it was a major achievement of the Gujarat government that nobody died on account of cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall on the Kutch coast with a wind speed of 140 kmph. **** DEL29 UP-2NDLD RAJNATH **** Self-reliance not an option, but necessity: Rajnath Singh Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised the need for self-reliance for the country, saying it was not an option but a necessity in the fast-changing global scenario. **** DEL30 UP-AKHILESH-NDA **** PDA - Pichde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak - can defeat NDA in 2024 LS polls, says Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow, Jun 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the BJP-led NDA will be defeated in the next year's general elections by ''PDA'', which he defined as a ''Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities)''.**** DEL33 BJP-CAMPAIGN-LD JAISHANKAR **** Everyone can make promises but Modi govt's 'strong point' is delivery, says EAM Jaishankar New Delhi: Everyone can make promises to people but the Modi government's ''strong point'' is that it delivers services and projects in a given timeframe, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. **** CAL17 TR-NADDA-2ND LD GROWTH **** Modi has changed country's fortune in nine years: Nadda Santirbazar (Tripura): BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday said the country has witnessed unprecedented development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has "changed the fortune of India" in the past nine years. **** DEL42 CONG-MANIPUR **** Manipur violence: Opposition parties led by Cong urge PM Modi to intervene, seek meeting New Delhi: Ten opposition parties of Manipur led by the Congress on Saturday questioned the ''silence'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the continued violence in the northeastern state, while urging him to meet them and make an appeal for peace. **** DEL21 INDIA MISSIONS-NIA **** NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada New Delhi: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the attacks carried out by Khalistan supporters on Indian Missions in the US and Canada in March, police sources said on Saturday. **** DEL40 NSA-DOVAL-LD BOSE **** India would not have been partitioned if Netaji Subhas Bose was there: NSA Ajit Doval New Delhi: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had the audacity to fearlessly challenge the British and India would not have been partitioned if he was there at that time, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Saturday. **** MDS8 TN-AIADMK-ARREST **** AIADMK chief condemns arrest of party functionary, demands govt to drop Senthil Balaji from council of ministers Chennai: AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami on Saturday condemned the state government for the arrest of his party IT wing functionary for ''sharing'' a social media post on the earlier comments expressed by Chief Minister M K Stalin when he was opposition leader, on Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. **** BOM26 MH-NCP-TRAITORS **** NCP to observe June 20 as 'traitors' day' to mark 1st anniversary of Shiv Sena rebellion Mumbai: The NCP will observe June 20 as ''gaddar day'' (traitors' day) to mark the first anniversary of the rebellion in Shiv Sena which was led by Eknath Shinde and culminated in the collapse of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022. **** CAL11 OD-TRAIN-ACCIDENT-TOLL **** Balasore train accident toll mounts to 291 Cuttack: The death toll in the Balasore train accident mounted to 291 after a passenger from Bihar succumbed to his injuries at SCB Medical College Hospital here on Saturday, officials said. **** FOREIGN FGN38 US-YOGA DAY-MODI **** People from over 180 countries expected in PM Modi-led Yoga Day celebrations at UN New York: People from more than 180 countries will participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga Day celebrations here on June 21, representing different walks of life and comprising diplomats, artists, academicians and entrepreneurs among others, sources said on Saturday. **** FGN16 US-MODI-BIDEN-TALKS-SANDHU **** Modi-Biden talks to touch five broad areas of significance, says Ambassador Sandhu Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during their talks next week are expected to touch on five broad areas of significance –healthcare, technology, renewable energy, education and defence – which would be reflected in the joint statement, India's envoy to the US has said. ****

