DMK platform speaker who made "crass comments" about BJP leader Khushbu sacked from party, arrested

A DMK platform speaker whom actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar accused of making ''crass comments'' about her was sacked from the party and arrested on Sunday, as she said the National Commission for Women (NCW) will take cognisance of his remarks by itself.

Sundar, a member of the NCW hit out at the ruling DMK for ''nurturing'' such persons who ''demean'' women, as she shared a video of Sivaji Krishnamurthy's purported remarks against her. She also broked down at a press meet she convened on the issue and was visibly emotional during her interaction.

BJP TN chief K Annamalai also tweeted a clip, in which Krishnamurthy is purported to have made some remarks about TN Governor RN Ravi in light of the portfolio reallocation in the state cabinet following the arrest of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji.

With Sundar raking up the issue on Twitter and later addressing a press conference, the ruling DMK announced Krishnamurthy was being dismissed from the party for indiscipline and bringing disrepute to it.

Later, he was arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including ''intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. ''Yes, he has been arrested and booked under (various) sections of the IPC'', a senior police official told PTI.

Initially, Sundar uploaded a video of Krishnamurthy on her Twitter page and said, ''the crass comments of this habitual offender shows the political culture prevalent in DMK.'' ''There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd, cheap comments about them goes unchecked and is probably rewarded with more opportunities.'' Tagging Chief Minister M K Stalin, she said, ''what you don't realise is he not only insults me, but you & a great leader like your father (the late M Karunanidhi). The more space you provide him, the more political space you will lose. Your party is becoming a safe haven for uncouth hooligans. It's such a shame,'' Sundar said.

Later, addressing the media, Sundar questioned the bad outlook about women in general that political parties had, and said she was talking for all women.

''Don't be afraid. I am there, we (NCW, apparently) are there. I will stand up for you,'' Sundar, a BJP National Executive Committee member said.

The issue was not about a DMK man speaking ill of a BJP woman leader, but it was an attack on women.

''This is the new Dravida model. Such persons are being nurtured'' in the DMK, she said, evidently pointing out the irony of party president and Chief Minister Stalin's oft-repeated assertion of delivering an inclusive and development-oriented model of governance.

BJP state president Annamalai pointed out at Krishnamurthy's controversial speech about Governor Ravi and said the platform speaker's comments about both the constitutional leader as well as Sundar ''are highly condemnable, and we demand immediate action on this repeat offender.'' Following BJP's criticism, Krishnamurthy was dismissed by the party.

In a party statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced the expulsion of Krishnamurthy.

''Sivaji Krishnamurthy is being dismissed from all party posts, including the primary membership, for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it,'' he said. The former party worker had been earlier suspended following his controversial statements about Governor Ravi, but the suspension was revoked after he apologised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)