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Udhayanidhi Stalin Ignites Tamil Nadu's Political Battle

DMK leader and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin initiated his Assembly poll campaign, challenging AIADMK chief Palaniswami, and opposing PM Modi and Amit Shah. He emphasized that the election is a fight against external influence in Tamil Nadu and promoted DMK's welfare and infrastructure schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:26 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Ignites Tamil Nadu's Political Battle
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched his Assembly poll campaign in a bold move against AIADMK chief Palaniswami. He emphasized that the election represents a crucial battle to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from asserting influence in the state.

Addressing a massive rally in the native town of DMK founder leader CN Annadurai, Udhayanidhi recalled his father and party chief MK Stalin's statement that the upcoming poll was a confrontation between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. He strongly asserted that the BJP should be sidelined to safeguard the state's interests.

Udhayanidhi highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by the DMK regime, such as the CM's Breakfast Scheme and fare-free bus travel scheme for women. He urged people to rally behind DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, vowing that Tamil Nadu must remain free from external control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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