HP BJP launches mass contact programme as part of its LS polls preparation

The Himachal Pradesh unit of BJP on Tuesday launched a mass contact programme to reach out to 100 households in every polling booth as part of its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a statement issued by the party here said.

The 'Apna Booth Sabse Majboot' (My booth, strongest booth) campaign will continue till June 30 covering all 7,781 polling booths in the state, the statement said. The party will also observe the International Yoga Day in every mandal on June 21 as part of the campaign, it said.

Jana Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's 'Martyrdom Day' would also be observed on June 23, while on June 25, the party will observe 'Black Day' to condemn the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and hold rallies on it in all Lok Sabha constituencies, the party statement said.

During the mass contact programme, the party will inform people about the achievements of nine years of Narendra Modi government, it said.

Prime Minister Modi will also communicate with the booth committees of 10 lakh polling booths arcoss the country through virtual mode, state BJP general secretaries Trilok Jamwal, Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Kapoor and party vice president Purshottam Guleria said.

All 7,781 polling booths in Himachal Pradesh would be covered during the campaign, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)