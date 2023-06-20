Your affection gives me greater strength to serve country: Prez Murmu on birthday wishes

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed immense joy over wishes received from countrymen on her birthday and said that their affection gives her more strength to serve the country.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama were among the dignitaries who wished the President on her birthday.

Besides them, a large number of politicians including Union Ministers and citizens wished Murmu on her birthday.

''The affectionate birthday wishes and greetings from fellow citizens have filled me with immense joy. This expression of love gives me greater strength to serve the nation. I am thankful to everyone who conveyed their wishes to me,'' Murmu tweeted.

The President said she began her day by visiting temple of Lord Jagannath and sought blessings for all.

''Later, I spent some time with children at Kalyan Kendra in President's Estate and Amar Jyoti Charitable Trust, New Delhi. Felt very happy and satisfied to meet the little angels and interact with them,'' Murmu said in another tweet.

President Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

