Left Menu

Your affection gives me greater strength to serve country: Prez Murmu on birthday wishes

Felt very happy and satisfied to meet the little angels and interact with them, Murmu said in another tweet.President Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odishas Mayurbhanj.She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 23:05 IST
Your affection gives me greater strength to serve country: Prez Murmu on birthday wishes
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed immense joy over wishes received from countrymen on her birthday and said that their affection gives her more strength to serve the country.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama were among the dignitaries who wished the President on her birthday.

Besides them, a large number of politicians including Union Ministers and citizens wished Murmu on her birthday.

''The affectionate birthday wishes and greetings from fellow citizens have filled me with immense joy. This expression of love gives me greater strength to serve the nation. I am thankful to everyone who conveyed their wishes to me,'' Murmu tweeted.

The President said she began her day by visiting temple of Lord Jagannath and sought blessings for all.

''Later, I spent some time with children at Kalyan Kendra in President's Estate and Amar Jyoti Charitable Trust, New Delhi. Felt very happy and satisfied to meet the little angels and interact with them,'' Murmu said in another tweet.

President Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions Kapu community leader

How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023