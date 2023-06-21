Left Menu

We've always nurtured traditions that unite, celebrated diversity; through yoga, we have to end contradictions: PM Modi

We have to present the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat as an example to the world, Modi said.Modi said the International Day of Yoga was special this year as researchers at Indias research stations in the Arctic and Antarctica too were participating in the celebrations.The prime minister said the idea of the Ocean Ring of Yoga makes Yoga Day even more special as it is based on the mutual relation between the idea of Yoga and the expanse of the ocean.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 07:35 IST
We've always nurtured traditions that unite, celebrated diversity; through yoga, we have to end contradictions: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through Yoga.

In a video message on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Modi said Indians have welcomed new ideas and conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.

"Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being," the prime minister said.

The prime minister is on an official visit to the US and will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

''We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through Yoga. We have to present the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as an example to the world," Modi said.

Modi said the International Day of Yoga was special this year as researchers at India's research stations in the Arctic and Antarctica too were participating in the celebrations.

The prime minister said the idea of the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' makes Yoga Day even more special as it is based on the mutual relation between the idea of Yoga and the expanse of the ocean. He emphasised that the participation of crores of people from all over the country and the world in this unique celebration in such a spontaneous manner shows the vastness and fame of Yoga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023