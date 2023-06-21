Left Menu

Language of political parties changed after Prakash Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb: AIMIM leader Jaleel

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has claimed the language of political parties changed after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar visited the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtras Aurangabad district. The language they other political parties used when we visited there tomb has changed today.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-06-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 10:13 IST
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has claimed the language of political parties changed after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar visited the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Jaleel further claimed the political language was different when he had visited the Mughal king's tomb.

Notably, the VBA leader's visit on Saturday took place against the backdrop of protests and clashes in parts of Maharashtra recently over social media posts glorifying Aurangzeb.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Jaleel supported Ambedkar's move to visit Aurangzeb's tomb here. ''The language they (other political parties) used when we visited there (tomb) has changed today. They had then created an uproar. It is now being said he (Ambedkar) has the right under the Constitution. I want to say everyone has the right to do what they wish to, go anywhere they want to. This is the beauty of the Constitution,'' said the Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad. He claimed the freedom of speech and expression was being ''murdered'' now. Asked if he supported Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb, Jaleel said, ''Yes it can be supported. He wished to go there. I tell those people who are opposing the visit that this is the teaching of Chhatrapati Shivaji. People who oppose it don't know why Chhatrapati Shivaji was great.'' Jaleel said he does not know what was Ambedkar's intention behind visiting the tomb, but he knows the structure is protected by the central government's archaeological department. ''Tell me one incident in 75 years when his (Aurangzeb's) birth anniversary was celebrated or photos flashed by the Muslim community. The BJP came to power and suddenly the name 'Aurangzeb… Aurangzeb' comes,'' he said. Jaleel claimed the ''work of sowing (seeds of ) poison'' was now on. If something has gone wrong centuries back, you cannot take revenge today, he added.

