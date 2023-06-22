Left Menu

Bikaner west MLA affirms contesting upcoming polls amidst speculation of OSD to CM eyeing seat

The statement comes amid speculations that chief ministers officer on special duty OSD Lokesh Sharma is eying Bikaner west seat, held by Kalla, to contest the assembly elections as he has intensified his visits and political activities in the constituency.A six-time MLA Kalla 74 made it clear that the field is clear for him and he will contest the elections.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:22 IST
Bikaner west MLA affirms contesting upcoming polls amidst speculation of OSD to CM eyeing seat
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Rajasthan education minister BD Kalla on Thursday said he contest the upcoming assembly elections as he was the ''winning candidate''. The statement comes amid speculations that chief minister's officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma is eying Bikaner west seat, held by Kalla, to contest the assembly elections as he has intensified his visits and political activities in the constituency.

A six-time MLA Kalla (74) made it clear that the ''field'' is clear for him and he will contest the elections. ''I will contest the election. I am the winning candidate…I am working in front of you,'' he told reporters outside the PCC war room in Jaipur where he had gone to meet the Congress in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. ''There is no one… there is no one to ask for a ticket even in BJP… the field is clear,'' he claimed. When asked about the leaders who are not going to contest elections this time, the minister said it is the wish of an individual to contest polls and one who cannot work should not go for it. Meanwhile, Sharma has intensified tours and political activities in the Bikaner west constituency, which has created a buzz in political circles, insinuating that he was eyeing the constituency and may contest the polls from there. However, Sharma has not disclosed any such plans yet.

On the other hand, Srimadhopur (Sikar) MLA and former assembly speaker Deependra Singh Shekhawat said he will not be contesting the assembly elections. In a public meeting in his constituency a couple of days back, Shekhawat – a five-time MLA – told people that considering his health, he has decided not to contest the next elections. ''From the point of view of health, I have also decided that I will not contest the assembly elections,'' he said, adding that he will continue to serve the people of the area.

Shekhawat also announced the same on social media on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023