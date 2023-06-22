Bikaner west MLA affirms contesting upcoming polls amidst speculation of OSD to CM eyeing seat

Congress leader and Rajasthan education minister BD Kalla on Thursday said he contest the upcoming assembly elections as he was the ''winning candidate''. The statement comes amid speculations that chief minister's officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma is eying Bikaner west seat, held by Kalla, to contest the assembly elections as he has intensified his visits and political activities in the constituency.

A six-time MLA Kalla (74) made it clear that the ''field'' is clear for him and he will contest the elections. ''I will contest the election. I am the winning candidate…I am working in front of you,'' he told reporters outside the PCC war room in Jaipur where he had gone to meet the Congress in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. ''There is no one… there is no one to ask for a ticket even in BJP… the field is clear,'' he claimed. When asked about the leaders who are not going to contest elections this time, the minister said it is the wish of an individual to contest polls and one who cannot work should not go for it. Meanwhile, Sharma has intensified tours and political activities in the Bikaner west constituency, which has created a buzz in political circles, insinuating that he was eyeing the constituency and may contest the polls from there. However, Sharma has not disclosed any such plans yet.

On the other hand, Srimadhopur (Sikar) MLA and former assembly speaker Deependra Singh Shekhawat said he will not be contesting the assembly elections. In a public meeting in his constituency a couple of days back, Shekhawat – a five-time MLA – told people that considering his health, he has decided not to contest the next elections. ''From the point of view of health, I have also decided that I will not contest the assembly elections,'' he said, adding that he will continue to serve the people of the area.

Shekhawat also announced the same on social media on Wednesday.

