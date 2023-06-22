BJP in Telangana reaches out to 35 lakh families to apprise them of progress under Modi govt at Centre

The BJP in Telangana on Thursday organised a massive campaign to reach out to 35 lakh families on a single day in the state to inform them of the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre during the last nine years.

BJP leaders visited about 100 families each under the initiative titled 'Intintiki BJP' (BJP to every household) to highlight the welfare schemes implemented by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, a party release said.

State BJP president and Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who met 122 families and over 200 voters in the town, distributed pamphlets on nine years of Modi government.

The release quoted him as saying that BJP leaders and activists covered over 35 lakh households on Thursday itself.

The 'Intintiki BJP' programme would continue till the end of this month, Kumar said.

BJP would make all efforts to meet every family in the state and explain about the progress made during the Modi rule, he said.

Meanwhile, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy toured the Amberpet assembly constituency in Hyderabad as part of the 'Intitiki BJP' programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he exuded confidence that the saffron party would come to power in Telangana after the assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

