Left Menu

Success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy: Amit Shah on White House welcome to PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:41 IST
Success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy: Amit Shah on White House welcome to PM
  • Country:
  • India

The grand welcome accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House underscores the success of his diplomacy doctrine and is a source of pride for every indian, top BJP leaders said on Thursday.

Several BJP leaders and ministers tweeted a video of the formal ceremony organised to welcome Modi to the While House.

''A grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji at the White House radiates with the success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy,'' Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, posting a video of the event on Twitter. ''A people's leader at home and a charismatic statesman on the global stage, the accolades bestowed upon Modi Ji are a source of pride for every Indian,'' he added.

Posting a video clip of the welcome ceremony on Twitter, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, ''I can't remember any world leader having got this kind of reception and attention from the White House.'' Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted the video clip and said, ''Feeling proud.'' Prime Minister Modi is on a state visit to the US from June 21 to 24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India
4
Micron to invest USD 825 million in the semiconductor test, assembly plant; rest of finance to come from government:

Micron to invest USD 825 million in the semiconductor test, assembly plant; ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023