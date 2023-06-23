"Sitting together for tea doesn't mean...," BJP MP Sushil Modi's jibe at opposition ahead of meeting in Patna

Taking a jibe at the opposition leaders who are scheduled to meet in Patna today to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi claimed that the Opposition parties are not united. "Sitting together for tea does not mean that the Opposition is united," Sushil Modi said ahead of the Opposition meeting.

Earlier he stated that Ye Jo Baraat Lagi Hai, Usme Sabhi Dulhe Hain, Baraati Koi Nahi hai (This is a wedding procession in which everyone is a groom, but there are no guests). He pointed out that Nitish Kumar had organized an event where everyone seemed to be "projecting themselves as contenders".

He said that Nitish Kumar has organized such an event in which everyone is a contender. "Nitish Ji Ne Aisi Baraat Lagaai Hai, Jisme Sab Dulhe hain. Everyone is busy making others accept their conditions. Kejriwal has threatened that he would not attend the meeting until the Congress announced cooperation on the ordinance issue. It is possible that some consensus has also been reached," Modi said.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary also took a jibe at the Opposition meeting and said, this is a "Gathbandhan of Thugs". "This is a 'Gathbandhan of Thugs'. They are preparing to fool the country. They have no principle or policy and all are involved in corruption," Bihar BJP President said.

Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting will be hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders who reached Patna ahead of the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)