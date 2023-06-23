Left Menu

"Indira Gandhi had put Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav in jail; today they are welcoming Rahul Gandhi," says JP Nadda

While addressing a public rally in Kalahandi, JP Nadda said, "I am recalling my childhood days. Rahul Gandhi's grandmother Indira Gandhi had put Lalu Yadav for 22 months in Jail and Nitish Kumar for 20 months in jail but today they are welcoming Rahul Gandhi in Patna."

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 16:10 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Today when I see them welcoming, I wonder what has happened in politics. From where they started and where they have ended up," he added. Earlier today Rahul Gandhi addressed the party workers of the Bihar Congress in Patna and said that there is a war of ideology going on in India between the Congress party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"There is a war of ideology going on in India. On one side is the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo' ideology and on the other RSS and BJP's 'Bharat Todo' ideology. Congress party's DNA is in Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Bihar's Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

The highly-anticipated Opposition meeting began in Bihar's Patna hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

