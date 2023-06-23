Left Menu

Rajasthan has become a model welfare state: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan has become a model in the country. Many of our schemes are such that they exist only in Rajasthan.

PTI | Bharatpur | Updated: 23-06-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:51 IST
Rajasthan has become a model welfare state: Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Rajasthan has become a model of all-round development for other states due to his government's welfare schemes. ''Rajasthan has become a model in the country. Many of our schemes are such that they exist only in Rajasthan. It is for the first time that Rajasthan is being discussed across the country today,'' he said addressing the people after visiting an inflation relief camp in Bharatpur.

In his speech, he also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make good on his promise to grant national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

He also alleged that 25 MPs representing the state in the Parliament did not get a single work done for the state during their tenure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

