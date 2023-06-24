Left Menu

BJP president J P Nadda to address public meeting in Telangana on Sunday

BJP president J P Nadda will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the achievements of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides the public meeting at Nagarkurnool, about 140 kms from Hyderabad, Nadda is likely to meet couple of social media influencers in Hyderabad as part of BJPs outreach exercise, party sources said on Saturday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 15:01 IST
BJP president J P Nadda to address public meeting in Telangana on Sunday
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the achievements of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides the public meeting at Nagarkurnool, about 140 kms from Hyderabad, Nadda is likely to meet couple of social media influencers in Hyderabad as part of BJP's outreach exercise, party sources said on Saturday. These meetings are not political in nature, they added.

The BJP in Telangana plans to organise public meetings attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, in the state in the coming months as part of its preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, the sources said.

A public meeting scheduled to be addressed at Khammam by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 had to be postponed as he was busy with measures to deal with Cyclone 'Biparjoy' then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023