Stopping Rahul Gandhi from visting Manipur obstructs progress, says TN CM

Pleading for a collective responsibility to strive to restore peace in Manipur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said preventing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from visiting the northeast Indian state is tantamount to obstructing the path to progress. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, ''It is our collective responsibility to work towards restoring peace in the lives of families in Manipur, considering ourselves as their extended family. Let political differences or any other barriers never hinder our efforts to bring tranquility into their lives.'' ''Stopping brother Rahul Gandhi from visiting only obstructs the path to progress. Let us lend an ear to the voices of our brothers and sisters in Manipur, as they deserve healing and peace above all else,'' Stalin said. Ethnic strife-torn Manipur witnessed high drama on Thursday over the visit of Gandhi to relief camps in Churachandpur after his convoy was stopped by the police midway and he had to take a helicopter to reach his destination. Gandhi who interacted with those sheltering in relief camps in Churachandpur, 63 kms from Manipur's capital Imphal, said ''Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority.''

