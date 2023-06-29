Left Menu

JD(U) condemns Tamil Nadu Guv's sacking of minister

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:47 IST
JD(U) condemns Tamil Nadu Guv’s sacking of minister
The JD(U) on Thursday strongly condemned the dismissal of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji by the Governor of the southern state without the chief minister's recommendation.

JD(U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar alleged that the Tamil Nadu minister faced the action as he was in the opposition camp and asked why no such moves were initiated in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh despite the Vyapam scam.

''Senthil Balaji has been sacked in violation of the Constitution. He is yet to be convicted in cases which have been lodged against him by pliable central agencies,'' the JD(U) leader alleged in a statement.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was here last week to attend the opposition meeting hosted by Nitish Kumar, has questioned the Governor's authority to take such a step and vowed to challenge it ''legally''.

The JD(U) leader underscored that the Governor was ''an appointee of the Centre'' and asked, ''Why was similar yardstick not applied on corruption in Madhya Pradesh where the chief minister himself was under scanner in the Vyapam scam?''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

