UCC goes against idea of India: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Amid the debate around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday it goes against the "idea of India", adding, however, that it was difficult going into the details of it without seeing the actual draft. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the Meghalaya chief minister said his party was of the opinion that UCC was against the core principles and ideas that the country was founded on.

"Diversity has always been India's strength. However, it's still early days as we don't know what the final UCC draft would be like. Without seeing the actual draft, it will be difficult going into the details of it," the Meghalaya CM added. Speaking on the Northeast and culture in the region, the CM said, "We are a matrilineal society. It has always been our strength and an intrinsic part of our culture. Our cultural identity can't change. As a political party that is rooted to the soil, we do realise that the Northeast has a unique culture that no law can change."

"We would not our culture or our ways to change. However, we will have to wait and see what the actual wording of the UCC draft will be," he added. "However, the concept doesn't seem to fit into the idea of India. This country is defined by its diversity. And, the UCC seems to threaten this idea of India. This is our party's position in the matter," Sangma added.

Earlier, on Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is on the "electoral agenda" of the BJP. "Triggering debates around the Uniform Civil Code is an electoral ploy by the Sangh Parivar to press their majoritarian agenda of deepening the communal divide. Let's oppose any attempts to undermine India's pluralism and support reforms through democratic discussions within communities," Kerala's CM tweeted.

Earlier, on June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forward a strong argument for the UCC, saying that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. "Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for the members? How will a country be run then? Our Constitution, too, guarantees equal rights to people religion, caste and creed," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)