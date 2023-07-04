Hong Kong leader says 8 overseas activists will be 'pursued for life'

Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday eight overseas-based Hong Kong activists who were issued with arrest warrants for alleged national security offences, would be "pursued for life".

"I urge them to give themselves up as soon as possible," Lee told reporters.

Hong Kong police on Monday accused eight overseas-based activists of serious national security offences including foreign collusion and incitement to secession and offered rewards for information leading to their arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)