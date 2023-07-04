Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu promises setting up Alluri Memorial in Amravathi on coming to power

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that on coming to power, an Alluri Sitarama Raju memorial will be established in Amaravathi and the Bhogapuram airport will be named after the legendary leader Alluri. Addressing the closing ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Vijayawada, the former chief minister said, "This legendary leader died 100 years ago at the age of 27 and that the people are still remembering him reflects how great he was."

Alluri Sitarama Raju was an Indian revolutionary who fought against British rule. "Alluri Sitarama Raju had taken the initiative to stand by the people after closely following the crude laws being implemented in the forest areas in the Madras Presidency and the outrageous activities in the tribal belts, Alluri firmly resisted the atrocities of the British empire", added TDP Chief Naidu.

Further, talking about Raju, he added, "While Great Gandhi Ji fought for Independence with the policy of non-violence, the legendary Alluri Seetharama Raju, Bhagat Singh and Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose took to armed rivalry. The significance of the country is that when India is celebrating its 75th Independence, an Indian has become the Prime Minister of Britain". The former Chief Minister fondly pointed out and expressed the hope that India will be the strongest society in the globe by 2047.

The country is progressing well economically with the reforms introduced by the then-prime minister, the Late PV Narasimha Rao. The TDP regime has picked up the technology and achieved the advancements. He stated that India has the largest number of youth and will transform the nation into the strongest country in the world," added the former Chief Minister. Urging people to take inspiration from Alluri Sitarama Raju, he said, "When Mr Balayogi was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, I had written to the Centre that the statues of Alluri and the Late NT Rama Rao be installed in the Parliament building". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)