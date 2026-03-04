Left Menu

KOSPI Collapse: South Korea's 'Silicon Valley' in Panic Mode

The South Korean KOSPI stock index plunged over 12%, causing panic in the Korean Silicon Valley. Workers focused on their trading portfolios amidst fears, as tech giants like Samsung and SK Hynix saw major declines. Global tensions and oil price surges led to market uncertainty and significant foreign outflows.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI stock index experienced an unprecedented plunge, dropping more than 12% on Wednesday, marking its worst-ever sell-off. The usually busy Korean Silicon Valley was unusually quiet, with office workers more focused on their smartphones than the usual lunchtime rush.

As the market freefall continued, workers like Jessica Chung described a sense of panic sweeping through the district. The drop was partly attributed to foreign outflows, particularly in tech stocks that had previously driven the rally. The geopolitical situation in the Middle East and surging oil prices caused further market disruptions.

Major South Korean tech companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw their stocks dive by roughly 20%. Despite some positive movements, like Daesung Energy's 30% jump, most of the market remained in the red, causing a significant dip in market value and unsettling the local won against the U.S. dollar.

