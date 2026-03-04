KOSPI Collapse: South Korea's 'Silicon Valley' in Panic Mode

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI stock index experienced an unprecedented plunge, dropping more than 12% on Wednesday, marking its worst-ever sell-off. The usually busy Korean Silicon Valley was unusually quiet, with office workers more focused on their smartphones than the usual lunchtime rush.

As the market freefall continued, workers like Jessica Chung described a sense of panic sweeping through the district. The drop was partly attributed to foreign outflows, particularly in tech stocks that had previously driven the rally. The geopolitical situation in the Middle East and surging oil prices caused further market disruptions.

Major South Korean tech companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw their stocks dive by roughly 20%. Despite some positive movements, like Daesung Energy's 30% jump, most of the market remained in the red, causing a significant dip in market value and unsettling the local won against the U.S. dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)