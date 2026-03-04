Left Menu

Spain Stands Firm Amidst Middle East Conflict Tension

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized the ongoing Middle East war as disastrous and condemned the U.S. and Israeli bombings of Iran. Following President Trump's trade threats, tensions rose as Spain banned U.S. aircraft from using bases in its southern region for operations against Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has openly condemned the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, describing the war as a 'disaster' for humanity. His remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade ties with Madrid over its stance on the conflict.

In a national address, Sanchez warned against playing 'Russian roulette with the destiny of millions.' His statements reflect a deteriorating relationship between two NATO allies as Sanchez criticizes what he sees as reckless and illegal bombings by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

In a significant move, Spain has banned U.S. military aircraft from using naval and air bases in its southern region for operations targeting Tehran, further escalating tensions between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

