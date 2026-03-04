Spain Stands Firm Amidst Middle East Conflict Tension

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has openly condemned the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, describing the war as a 'disaster' for humanity. His remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade ties with Madrid over its stance on the conflict.

In a national address, Sanchez warned against playing 'Russian roulette with the destiny of millions.' His statements reflect a deteriorating relationship between two NATO allies as Sanchez criticizes what he sees as reckless and illegal bombings by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

In a significant move, Spain has banned U.S. military aircraft from using naval and air bases in its southern region for operations targeting Tehran, further escalating tensions between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)