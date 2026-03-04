Left Menu

Rajshri Deshpande: Journey of Resilience and Recovery

Actor Rajshri Deshpande, known for her roles in 'Sacred Games' and 'Trial by Fire', announced her early-stage breast cancer diagnosis and recovery from surgery. She praised medical staff for their care and highlighted her continuing commitment to social work through her foundation, emphasizing resilience and hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:53 IST
Rajshri Deshpande: Journey of Resilience and Recovery
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Rajshri Deshpande, celebrated for her performances in 'Sacred Games' and 'Trial by Fire', has publicly announced her recent battle with early-stage breast cancer. Deshpande informed her followers about her condition on Instagram, emphasizing that early detection during a routine checkup provided a 'fighting chance.'

The actor underwent surgery and is currently recuperating well, thanks to the dedicated care of Kokilaben Hospital's medical team. Deshpande expressed profound gratitude for the love and support from friends and colleagues, including filmmaker Kiran Rao and actor Adarsh Gourav.

Despite this personal challenge, Deshpande remains steadfast in her social activism. Through her Nabhangan Foundation, she continues to focus on rural development, particularly in Maharashtra's drought-prone areas. As a breast cancer survivor, she vows to raise awareness and advance her philanthropic missions with renewed determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Challenges: Gold Heist, Women's Entry to Sabarimala, and Health Sector Struggles

Kerala's Challenges: Gold Heist, Women's Entry to Sabarimala, and Health Sec...

 India
2
Controversial Appeal: Yoon Suk Yeol Battles Legal Verdicts

Controversial Appeal: Yoon Suk Yeol Battles Legal Verdicts

 South Korea
3
UK's Tactical Response: Repatriation and Reinforcement Amid Middle East Tensions

UK's Tactical Response: Repatriation and Reinforcement Amid Middle East Tens...

 United Kingdom
4
BJP Challenges Opposition's Misinformation on Fuel Crisis

BJP Challenges Opposition's Misinformation on Fuel Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026