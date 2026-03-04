Rajshri Deshpande: Journey of Resilience and Recovery

Renowned actor Rajshri Deshpande, celebrated for her performances in 'Sacred Games' and 'Trial by Fire', has publicly announced her recent battle with early-stage breast cancer. Deshpande informed her followers about her condition on Instagram, emphasizing that early detection during a routine checkup provided a 'fighting chance.'

The actor underwent surgery and is currently recuperating well, thanks to the dedicated care of Kokilaben Hospital's medical team. Deshpande expressed profound gratitude for the love and support from friends and colleagues, including filmmaker Kiran Rao and actor Adarsh Gourav.

Despite this personal challenge, Deshpande remains steadfast in her social activism. Through her Nabhangan Foundation, she continues to focus on rural development, particularly in Maharashtra's drought-prone areas. As a breast cancer survivor, she vows to raise awareness and advance her philanthropic missions with renewed determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)