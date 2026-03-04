Left Menu

Electoral Roll Crisis: Bengal's SIR Controversy

Two individuals in West Bengal reportedly committed suicide due to stress from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Trinamool Congress accuses the Election Commission and BJP of conspiracy, alleging disenfranchisement of marginalized voters. The party vows to fight the perceived injustice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:53 IST
Electoral Roll Crisis: Bengal's SIR Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, two individuals in West Bengal have allegedly taken their own lives, reportedly driven to the brink by anxiety over the recent Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Tragedy struck in the districts of Jalpaiguri and South 24 Parganas, where Rafiq Ali Gazi, 44, and Gouranga De, 62, were found dead.

Both men, according to their families, were under immense stress after their names appeared under problematic classifications in the electoral roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

 United Arab Emirates
2
Elevating Ties: Finnish President Alexander Stubb's Landmark Visit to India

Elevating Ties: Finnish President Alexander Stubb's Landmark Visit to India

 India
3
Godrej Properties Expands Horizons with Strategic Land Acquisitions

Godrej Properties Expands Horizons with Strategic Land Acquisitions

 India
4
Global Bonds in Turmoil: War and Inflation Stir Market Waters

Global Bonds in Turmoil: War and Inflation Stir Market Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026