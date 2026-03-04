Electoral Roll Crisis: Bengal's SIR Controversy

In a shocking turn of events, two individuals in West Bengal have allegedly taken their own lives, reportedly driven to the brink by anxiety over the recent Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Tragedy struck in the districts of Jalpaiguri and South 24 Parganas, where Rafiq Ali Gazi, 44, and Gouranga De, 62, were found dead.

Both men, according to their families, were under immense stress after their names appeared under problematic classifications in the electoral roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)