US condemns raid on Guatemalan presidential candidate's party offices

The United States condemned raids like the one carried out on Friday by Guatemalan authorities on the headquarters of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo's party as representing "authoritarian practices" by the country's public ministry.

A senior Biden administration official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, called the raid a violation of democratic norms, saying Washington was monitoring the lead-up to Guatemala's August run-off election and was prepared to use "all the tools we have at our disposal" against corrupt actors. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)