Outrage Erupts Over Prohibited Animal Remains Near Temple

The discovery of prohibited animal remains near a Durga temple in Bilhaur has ignited widespread protests and incidents of vandalism. On Tuesday, police managed to control the situation promptly by arresting two suspects and detaining four others.

Senior police officers acknowledged lapses in supervision, resulting in four personnel, including an SHO, being suspended. The remains were allegedly found on the property of a local resident, Shakir, leading to demands for his arrest, alongside co-accused Rehman.

The incident has aroused strong reactions from the community, including calls for capital punishment and further police action. BJP MLA Rahul Bachcha Sonkar gave a 48-hour deadline to the police for action, exacerbating tensions in the area, where additional forces have been deployed to maintain peace.

