Would continue to serve party, people with utmost dedication: Bandi Sanjay on appointment as BJP Gen Secy

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was on Saturday appointed as the party's National General Secretary, said he is humbled by the new role given to him and said he would continue to serve the party and people with utmost dedication.

Sanjay Kumar, who was recently replaced as BJP president in Telangana, thanked the party's top leadership, including PM Narendra Modi, for giving him such a big opportunity.

''Humbled that a grass-root karyakarta like me has been given the role of @BJP4India National General Secretary. Heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, HM @AmitShah ji, National President Shri @JPNadda ji for giving me such a big opportunity,'' he tweeted.

He expressed his gratitude to the BJP 'karyakartas' (activists) in Telangana and all the people, especially from Karimnagar, who have supported him ''always to learn and grow in every role''. ''With utmost dedication, I will continue to serve my party & people.Jai Shri Ram Bharat Matha ki Jai,'' he said.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, was recently replaced as BJP president in Telangana by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

BJP MP K Laxman, Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders congratulated Sanjay Kumar on his appointment as National General Secretary. BJP president J P Nadda rejigged the list of the party's central office-bearers on Saturday, bringing in a Pasmanda Muslim from Uttar Pradesh as one of its vice-presidents and former Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar as a national general secretary.

