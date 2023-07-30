Top Israeli lawmaker says normalisation deal with Saudis not imminent

A senior Israeli lawmaker said on Sunday that any forging of relations with Saudi Arabia did not appear imminent, despite U.S. President Joe Biden prediction last week of a possible rapprochement between the Middle East powers.

"I think it's too early to talk about a deal being in the works," Yuli Edelstein, head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee and a senior member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, told Israel's Army Radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)