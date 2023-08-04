Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi meets RJD supremo Lalu Prasad

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting.Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal accompanied Gandhi as they met Lalu Prasad.Lalu Prasad and Gandhi were seen hugging each other and sharing a laugh during the meeting.The two leaders discussed a host of political developments, including the way forward for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance INDIA, sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 22:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi meets RJD supremo Lalu Prasad
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and discussed a host of issues, including the way forward for opposition bloc INDIA, sources said.

The meeting came on a day Gandhi got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi reached RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence to meet Lalu Prasad. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting.

Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal accompanied Gandhi as they met Lalu Prasad.

Lalu Prasad and Gandhi were seen hugging each other and sharing a laugh during the meeting.

The two leaders discussed a host of political developments, including the way forward for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), sources said. Gandhi also enquired about Lalu Prasad's health.

The former Congress chief and Lalu Prasad also discussed Bihar politics where the RJD, the Congress, the Left parties and the JD(U) are in a coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just ahead of the opposition's Mumbai meeting likely to take place on August 31-September 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023