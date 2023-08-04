Rahul Gandhi meets RJD supremo Lalu Prasad
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting.Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal accompanied Gandhi as they met Lalu Prasad.Lalu Prasad and Gandhi were seen hugging each other and sharing a laugh during the meeting.The two leaders discussed a host of political developments, including the way forward for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance INDIA, sources said.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and discussed a host of issues, including the way forward for opposition bloc INDIA, sources said.
The meeting came on a day Gandhi got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a member of the Lok Sabha.
Gandhi reached RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence to meet Lalu Prasad. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting.
Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal accompanied Gandhi as they met Lalu Prasad.
Lalu Prasad and Gandhi were seen hugging each other and sharing a laugh during the meeting.
The two leaders discussed a host of political developments, including the way forward for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), sources said. Gandhi also enquired about Lalu Prasad's health.
The former Congress chief and Lalu Prasad also discussed Bihar politics where the RJD, the Congress, the Left parties and the JD(U) are in a coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes just ahead of the opposition's Mumbai meeting likely to take place on August 31-September 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Landslide in Maha village: Nothing left at my house except soil and debris, says eyewitness
In a refugee camp in Kenya, food shortages left kids hungry even before Russia ended grain deal
If Rahul Gandhi can visit Manipur, why can't PM: Tejashwi Yadav
German foreign minister: Ukrainian grain cannot be left to rot in silos
Manipur video: Issue not that it's a shame for nation but trauma inflicted on women, says Rahul Gandhi