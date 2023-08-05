Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Argentine polls give slight edge to opposition ahead of uncertain primaries

Argentina's opposition is polling with a slight lead for the upcoming August primaries, usually a reliable bellwether for the outcome of the presidential election, but with many voters ready to snub the ballot box the results are far from certain. "There is a lot of apathy," said political analyst Carlos Fara, who predicted the Aug. 13 vote will see more abstentions and perhaps blank votes - which are included in the final count - than in any primary election since 2011.

Lisbon on 'red' alert as temperatures soar on last days of pope's visit

The Portuguese state weather agency on Friday put the capital Lisbon on high weather alert for the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit) on the last day of Pope Francis' visit. Francis arrived in Lisbon on Wednesday for the week-long World Youth Day, a gathering of hundreds of thousands of Catholics that takes place every three years in a different city. The event will close with a papal Mass on Sunday.

West African leaders plan possible Niger intervention as deadline looms

West African defence chiefs have drawn up a plan for military action if Niger's coup is not overturned by Sunday, the regional bloc said on Friday, after mediation failed in a crisis that threatens regional security and has drawn in global powers.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given Niger's coup leaders until Sunday to step down and reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Exclusive-US declines to invoke prisoner of war status for Travis King

The United States has declined so far to classify Army Private Travis King as a prisoner of war, despite his being taken into North Korean custody after he crossed into the country last month, four U.S. officials told Reuters. The decision, which could mean King is not covered by the protections entitled to prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention, is highly sensitive for the U.S. military given its commitment to leave no soldier behind enemy lines.

China to attend talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia that exclude Russia

China on Friday said it would send a senior official to Saudi Arabia for weekend talks on finding a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine, a forum that excludes Russia, in a diplomatic coup for Kyiv, the West and the Saudi hosts. Ukrainian and Western diplomats hope the meeting in Jeddah of national security advisers and other senior officials from some 40 countries will agree on key principles for a future peace settlement to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Permanent Mission of North Korea to U.N. defends Pyongyang's nuclear weapons as sovereign right

The Permanent Mission of North Korea to the United Nations has criticized the U.S. for having nuclear weapons and urged it to stop "sharing nuclear" or "beefing up extended deterrence," state media KCNA reported on Saturday. While criticizing the U.S. over the AUKUS alliance and the Nuclear Consultative Group with South Korea, Pyongyang defended its nuclear weapons as an "exercise of sovereignty."

US lawmakers back closer coordination with Pacific islands to counter China

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has proposed legislation to support establishment of national security councils in strategic Pacific island states that are home to key U.S. military installations and at risk of espionage and coercion by China. The provisions are contained in the sweeping National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate last month but is still several steps from becoming law, and would allow for greater coordination between the U.S. security establishment and Palau, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

Explainer-What are West Africa's options to reverse Niger's coup?

West African defence chiefs have made a plan for potential military intervention to reverse last week's coup in Niger, including how and when to deploy forces, a leader of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Friday. ECOWAS has given the junta until Sunday to reinstate ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, raising the spectre of further conflict in a region already struggling with a deadly Islamist insurgency.

Exclusive-Trump documents case judge made multiple errors in earlier unrelated trial

The judge in former U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming trial over his handling of classified documents made two errors in a June trial, including one that potentially violated the defendant's constitutional rights and could have invalidated the proceedings, according to legal experts and a court transcript. Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon closed jury selection for the trial of an Alabama man - accused by federal prosecutors of running a website with images of child sex abuse - to the defendant's family and the general public, pointing to a lack of space in the courtroom, a trial transcript viewed by Reuters showed.

Ukraine aims to retake ground by Bakhmut, Russia says it repelled attacks

Ukrainian military officials said on Friday that Kyiv was persistently working to retake land near the shattered eastern city of Bakhmut while Russian forces were pouring in additional troops in a bid to stop Kyiv's advances. "The Russians are throwing huge numbers of forces into the Bakhmut area," Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told national television. "It has been important for us to establish ourselves on dominant heights in these areas."

