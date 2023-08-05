Left Menu

Stalin should negotiate with Karnataka to secure 86.380 TMC Cauvery water for TN, says AIADMK

Accusing the Congress government of creating a problem for Tamil Nadus farmers, AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami said the Chief Minister should hold parleys with his counterpart Siddaramaiah and deputy chief Minister D K Shivakumar and obtain the Cauvery water.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:15 IST
Stalin should negotiate with Karnataka to secure 86.380 TMC Cauvery water for TN, says AIADMK
M K Stalin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition AIADMK on Saturday demanded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to negotiate with his Karnataka counterpart and secure 86.380 TMC Cauvery water due for the state. Accusing the Congress government of creating a problem for Tamil Nadu's farmers, AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami said the Chief Minister should hold parleys with his counterpart Siddaramaiah and deputy chief Minister D K Shivakumar and obtain the Cauvery water. ''Currently, the reservoirs in Karnataka have a storage of about 80 percent. Stalin should visit Bengaluru and hold talks with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who are part of his alliance, and obtain 86.360 TMC water due for June, July and this August and save the Kuruvai paddy crop raised on 3.5 lakh acres which is on the verge of wilting,'' Palaniswami said in a statement here. He said the Cauvery water issue resurfaced after DMK's ally, the Congress, came to power in Karnataka. The AIADMK had since the era of later Chief Ministers: M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa and even when he was CM, safeguarded the interests of the state, Palaniswami said and recalled the hard-won legal battle leading to Tamil Nadu obtaining its due share from the Cauvery water. Taking exception to the DMK government for dashing off a missive to the Centre seeking its intervention to obtain the Cauvery water from the neighbouring state, Palaniswami said whenever he wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, in his capacity as Chief Minister, Stalin ridiculed it.

''But, he is writing letters on this issue. What's the mystery behind his letters to the Prime Minister and Central Ministers? Is he prostrating before them?'' Palaniswami asked. It was reprehensible that Stalin wrote to the Central government instead of exercising Tamil Nadu's rights. Karnataka, the former Chief Minister said, was duty bound to implement the Supreme Court order on releasing the water to Tamil Nadu. ''It is also the duty and responsibility of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to rebuke his ally and ensure it released the water,'' Palaniswami said in the statement. Claiming that media reports indicated that Karnataka Deputy CM ordered a land survey to construct the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river, the AIADMK general secretary called upon the DMK government to take steps to immediately stop the work and prevent Tamil Nadu from turning into a desert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023