AI Conclave 2026: Paving the Path for AI in Indian Education

The Union Education Ministry has announced the upcoming IIT Madras Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026, slated for February 12-13 in Delhi. This event serves as a national-level platform dedicated to the accelerated integration of artificial intelligence within India's educational framework.

In a recent statement, the ministry called for participation from solution providers, academic institutions, foundations, and government entities both domestic and international. Those interested must submit their Letters of Interest by January 29. Submissions will focus on school education, higher education, skilling and workforce readiness, and AI research and technology.

Professor V Kamakoti of IIT Madras emphasized the transformative potential of AI in education, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. Participation in the conclave becomes crucial for future collaborations with the Centre of Excellence in AI for Education, paving the way for showcasing scalable solutions to key stakeholders.

