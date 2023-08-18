Four re-elected, five newly elected Rajya Sabha members to take oath on August 21

Nine members of the Rajya Sabha-- four re-elected and five newly elected-- will take the oath of affirmation in the House of Elders on August 21. These members are Trinamool Congress's Dola Sen, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Derek O' Brein, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam, as well as Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJPs) Nagendra Ray, Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala, Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar.

Jaishankar from the BJP and three members from the Trinamool Congress — Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen — have been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. However, the remaining five members are newly elected. TMC's Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam, as well as BJPs Nagendra Ray, Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala and Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai, will take oath as newly elected Rajya Sabha members, filling the gap of Jugalsinh Lokhandwala and Dinesh Chandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya of BJP, Sushmita Dev and Shanta Chhetri of TMC and Pradip Bhattacharya of Congress-- who retired earlier this week.

The nine re-elected and newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha will take oath at 11 am in the Rajya Sabha Chamber of Parliament House. Before taking their seat in the House, every member of the Rajya Sabha is required to take oath before the Rajya Sabha Chairman or some person appointed on that behalf by him. (ANI)

