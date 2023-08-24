Left Menu

Latvia taps centre-right candidate to form government

Silina, a former lawyer who was welfare minister in the outgoing government, still needs to win a confidence vote in a fractured parliament, where her party commands 26 votes. Karins, also of New Unity, the largest in the 100-seat parliament, announced his resignation on Aug. 14, blaming a breakdown in relations with parts of his multi-party coalition.

Edgars Rinkevics Image Credit: Wikipedia
Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics on Thursday tasked Evika Silina of the centre-right New Unity party with forming the next government following the resignation of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

Karins, also of New Unity, the largest in the 100-seat parliament, announced his resignation on Aug. 14, blaming a breakdown in relations with parts of his multi-party coalition. The New Unity governed the European Union nation of 1.9 million with support from the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties, giving him a narrow parliamentary majority.

But relations with the coalition soured after it failed to field a joint candidate in a presidential election in May. Latvia's next parliamentary election is scheduled for 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

