Kohli's Commanding Start: RCB's Victory March Begins
Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominant victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking a strong start to their IPL 2026 campaign. Kohli's unbeaten 69 and Padikkal's impressive 61 set the tone for a swift chase, overcoming Hyderabad's 201-9, as Bengaluru claimed a six-wicket win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:14 IST
Virat Kohli showcased his leadership excellence as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a convincing six-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 opener.
Bengaluru, led by Kohli and supported by Devdutt Padikkal, adeptly chased Hyderabad's 201-9 target, wrapping up the match in just 15.4 overs.
The duo's commanding alliance highlighted Bengaluru's offensive, while Jacob Duffy's three early wickets set the stage, limiting Hyderabad despite a late resurgence led by Ishan Kishan.
(With inputs from agencies.)