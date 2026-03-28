Kohli's Commanding Start: RCB's Victory March Begins

Virat Kohli showcased his leadership excellence as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a convincing six-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 opener.

Bengaluru, led by Kohli and supported by Devdutt Padikkal, adeptly chased Hyderabad's 201-9 target, wrapping up the match in just 15.4 overs.

The duo's commanding alliance highlighted Bengaluru's offensive, while Jacob Duffy's three early wickets set the stage, limiting Hyderabad despite a late resurgence led by Ishan Kishan.

(With inputs from agencies.)