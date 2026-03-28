Royal Challengers Bengaluru Triumph with Kohli's Stellar Performance

In an exhilarating match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased their prowess, amassing an impressive 203/4 in just 15.4 overs. The highlight of the game was Virat Kohli's masterful unbeaten 69, which set the tone for his team's dominance.

Despite losing early wickets, Bengaluru kept their momentum, with notable performances by Devdutt Padikkal who scored 61, and Rajat Patidar with 31. While the opposition's bowling attack made attempts to stifle the batting side, the efforts of Jaydev Unadkat and David Payne offered limited success.

The match underscored Bengaluru's batting depth, with Tim David adding a quickfire 16 not out. The bowlers, including Harsh Dubey and Eshan Malinga, were unable to restrict the run flow, highlighting challenges in the opposition's bowling strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)