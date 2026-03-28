Punjab's Mega PTM Revolutionizes School-Community Engagement

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving student attendance through a new SMS alert system in government schools. This scheme will notify parents when their child misses school, thus ensuring accountability, as part of efforts to enhance the state's education system.

The Punjab government organized a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) statewide, engaging over 18 lakh parents. The event aimed to foster community involvement, offering insights into students' performance beyond standard report cards, while addressing issues like adolescent health and promoting HPV vaccinations for girls.

The Mega PTM emphasized transforming schools into collaborative spaces, prioritizing dialogue between parents, teachers, and students. Minister Bains described the event as pivotal for nurturing strong partnerships across the public education system, highlighting initiatives like Mission Samarth and Hunar Sikhya to promote quality education and boost enrollment in government schools.