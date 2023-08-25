Temple, mosque, church inaugurated in Telangana Secretariat premises

A temple, mosque and a church built on the premises of Telangana's new Secretariat complex here were inaugurated on Friday with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attending special prayers held in the three places of worship.

Rao, who spoke on the occasion, said the Telangana Secretariat, with a temple, church and mosque built on its premises, is a great example of harmony and brotherhood for the entire country.

The event also saw a thaw in relations between the BRS government and the Governor.

Rao, who reached the Nalla Pochamma temple which was ready for inauguration, accorded a warm welcome to the Governor.

The Chief Minister and Governor attended a puja on the temple premises.

Later, they took part in the inauguration of the new church followed by the mosque.

Several ministers and officials were present on the occasion.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi, his younger brother and AIMIM floor leader in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi were in attendance at the inauguration of the mosque.

Speaking at the opening of the mosque, the Chief Minister said the government's efforts to maintain brotherhood in Telangana would continue.

Later, the CM accompanied the Governor for a visit to the new Secretariat.

Rao explained to Soundararajan about the new Secretariat building and the facilities provided for ''hassle-free'' administration, an official release said.

He also invited her to the CM chambers and felicitated her with a shawl and bouquet of flowers.

Later, the Chief Minister hosted a high tea on the premises for the Governor, it said.

The Governor enquired with the Chief Minister about the construction cost of the new Secretariat and the details of the modern facilities provided.

Soundararajan praised CM KCR for constructing such a ''wonderful Secretariat in a pleasant atmosphere'', the release said. The CM and Governor also had a friendly conversation for a while. Later, the CM gave a send off to Governor at the main gate of the Secretariat, it said.

This was in contrast to the frosty ties between the Governor and the BRS government as the former had earlier complained of protocol not being followed during her visits to districts.

The BRS ministers and other leaders had reservations about her style of functioning.

The Chief Minister had inaugurated the new Secretariat on April 30.

