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Rs 38 Lakh Recovered Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls

Officials in Kolkata's Tollygunje area recovered around Rs 38 lakh in cash from an SUV. The haul came just before the West Bengal assembly elections. The cash was handed to the Income Tax Department, and the businessman owner of the vehicle is under interrogation. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:48 IST
Rs 38 Lakh Recovered Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls
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On Sunday, Kolkata police recovered approximately Rs 38 lakh in cash from a vehicle parked in the Tollygunje area, officials revealed.

The large sum was found inside an SUV near Plywood House More on N S C Bose Road and handed over to the Income Tax Department.

The vehicle's owner, a businessman residing in the Alipore area, is currently being questioned. This significant development occurs just ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, prompting police and the Income Tax Department to launch further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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