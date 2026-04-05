Rs 38 Lakh Recovered Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls

On Sunday, Kolkata police recovered approximately Rs 38 lakh in cash from a vehicle parked in the Tollygunje area, officials revealed.

The large sum was found inside an SUV near Plywood House More on N S C Bose Road and handed over to the Income Tax Department.

The vehicle's owner, a businessman residing in the Alipore area, is currently being questioned. This significant development occurs just ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, prompting police and the Income Tax Department to launch further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)