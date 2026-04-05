Massive Wave of Support in Thirunallar for NDA Ahead of Assembly Polls
BJP national president Nitin Nabin conducted a roadshow in Thirunallar, highlighting significant support for the NDA in the upcoming April 9 Assembly elections. Party leaders emphasized the focus on development in Puducherry, with GNS Rajasekaran as the BJP candidate. The response was described as electric and promising.
- Country:
- India
BJP national president Nitin Nabin held a vibrant roadshow in Thirunallar, a union territory, underscoring widespread backing for the NDA just before the April 9 Assembly elections.
Nabin's roadshow lasted for nearly an hour, 140 kilometers from Puducherry, showcasing notable support. In a social media post on 'X,' he expressed gratitude for the 'electric energy and overwhelming response' that Puducherry's residents displayed, signaling their commitment to development.
This surge of support is anticipated to bolster the BJP's chances with GNS Rajasekaran standing as a candidate for the Thirunallar Assembly Constituency under the AINRC-BJP alliance. The event was marked by a warm reception led by Puducherry unit BJP president V P Ramalingam and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- support
- Puducherry
- elections
- development
- AINRC
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