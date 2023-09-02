French President Macron: I talk 'every day' to Niger's ousted president Bazoum

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he spoke on a daily basis with Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, and he again reiterated France's support for Bazoum, who has been ousted in a putsch in Niger.

"I speak every day to President Bazoum. We support him. We do not recognise those who carried out the putsch. The decisions we will take, whatever they may be, will be based upon exchanges with Bazoum," said Macron.

Macron's comments were published on the Elysee's X social media platform, and were made as he spoke about educational matters to reporters in southern France.

