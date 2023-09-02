“If someone sees 'shivling' in it, I have no objection”: Delhi LG on AAP complaints over ‘Shivling fountains’ near airport

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Saturday that fountains installed on the way to Delhi airport ahead of the G20 summit are art pieces made by an artisan from Rajasthan and "not Shivling" and he has no objection if someone sees 'Shivling' in it. He said there should be no controversy concerning the fountains amid complaints by Aam Aadmi Party.

Vinai Kumar Saxena told ANI in an interview that India is a unique country where rivers and trees are worshipped and the focus at this time should be on giving the best experience to delegates visiting Delhi for the G20 summit. "Those are art pieces made by an artisan from Rajasthan, not 'Shivling'. Ours is a unique country where rivers and trees are worshipped. If someone sees 'shivling' in it ('Shivling-shaped' fountains), then it is very good; I have no objection to it, but there should be no controversy...," he said.

AAP MLAs Friday wrote to the Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, and complained against LG VK Saxena and other government officials for "outraging the religious sentiments of Hindus by installing 18 Shivling fountains for decoration/beautification" purposes near Palam technical area in the national capital. AAP leader Sanjay Singh had earlier sought an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party over the decision and alleged that the LG had "insulted" Shivling.

The G20 Summit will be hosted in the national capital on September 9 and 10. (ANI)

